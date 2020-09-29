12/11/1934 – 09/06/2020
Edna Louise Gangle passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was the sweetest soul and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence John Gangle, in 2016. They spent their married life in Roseburg. They hand built the house they raised their three daughters in, and made a very loving home. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. They also built three other houses locally, in their spare time. They enjoyed taking their daily walks in the neighborhood, and going to local garage sales weekly.
Edna enjoyed reading and watching old westerns as a pastime, until she would join Clarence in Heaven.
She is survived by her three daughters: Teresa Nederhood of Roseburg, Tammie (Larry) Havel of Lopez, WA, Tina (John) Tucker of Roseburg. She also had Seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
At her request, no services will be held. We will lay her and Clarence to rest in Lebanon at IOOF Cemetery at a later date with their family attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.