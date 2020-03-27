January 1, 1924 - March 8, 2020
Edna will be remembered fondly by her family and friends as a loving, self-sacrificing, loyal, kind-hearted woman. For 61 years with her husband Bob, she lovingly cared for her family. Their four children blessed them with 12 grandchildren and then 23 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren and another on the way. She loved reading in her Bible daily and sharing her faith with others. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing embroidery, flowers, and the beach.
She will be dearly missed but always in our hearts and minds.
