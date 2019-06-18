Edna Patricia (Pat) Liesinger, age 89, passed on June 8, 2019. Born on July 14, 1929, in Mullan, Idaho, she was the daughter of Irvin and Esther Montgomery. Pat moved to Sutherlin, Oregon circa 1940, where she met and married Cecil W. Liesinger. They shared 71 years of marriage.
Pat was a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed many activities and hobbies. Some were essential to life in the country, like gardening, canning, baking, and sewing clothes. Some helped pay the bills, such as cake decorating and knitting. Others were for pleasure, such as oil painting, and photographing sky and cloud formations.
Pat is survived by her husband Cecil; daughter, Sharline (Glen) Crouch; son, Scott (Cindy) Liesinger; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister. She was predeceased by daughter Linda (Steve) O’Connor; one sister; and four brothers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Calapooia Free Methodist Church, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin, OR.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Calapooia Free Methodist Church.
