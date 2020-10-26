Edward Dean Condon, age 63, went to be with our Lord on October 20, 2020. He was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Karen Schaan; stepson, Jason; and wife Ngoe Moffitt, all of Riddle, Oregon; brother, David Condon; sister, Carol Green of Myrtle Creek; and sister, Jeri Idleman of Wilson, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his brother Marty Condon and niece, Stephanie Condon of Riddle, Oregon.
A memorial will be held November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Tri City Baptist Church.
