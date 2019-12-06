Edward Jacob Kytola was born July 11, 1928, in Duluth, Minnesota to William and Amalia Kytola. He passed away on November 13, 2019 at home on his 15-acre Garden Valley hazelnut farm and was the last surviving member of his family.
With an eighth-grade education, he was hard-working, innovative and determined to succeed. His machinery fabrication abilities were beyond those of most. He was a heavy equipment operator the majority of his life.
In 1967, he moved his family and household to Roseburg via an old school bus with no home or job set up. It was no time at all until he was working and found a home. He worked for Elmer Thompson Logging for many years before starting his own company, Kytola, Inc. He truly prided himself on logging road construction with his “Cat”.
He was a 50-year Masonic Lodge member and a member of the Hazelnut Growers Association.
He was married to Helen for 60 plus years before she passed away April 28, 2008. He is survived by Quinten (Tedi) Kytola, Mary (Terry) Aldrich, Gloria (Gary) Hyde, Patty Mask (Dean), Ruth (Jack) Haines, Eddie (Jackie) Kytola, and Karen (Steven) Hightower. A son, Keith A. Kytola, preceded him in death January 9, 2014. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
As a family, our heartfelt gratitude to Hospice members that cared for him so he could live out his last days at home per his wishes.
