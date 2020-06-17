Edwin Albert Messmer, age 85, passed peacefully away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1935, to Roy and Lily Messmer.
Edwin is survived by Carol Messmer, his wife of 56 years; and his brother Leroy Messmer. Edwin was the youngest of seven children. He was also survived by his four children: Woody, Jody, Tara, and Brett.
Edwin was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed the outdoors with hunting and fishing. He also built many houses for his family in his lifetime. He also accomplished many other things like owning and operating several autobody shops, along with obtaining his pilot license at an early age.
He was much loved and will be missed dearly.
