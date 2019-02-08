VERONA, WI/ MYRTLE CREEK, OR Elaine V. Cameron, age 94, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Elaine was born on December 6, 1924, in Hagerman, ID, to Harvey and Mabel Vader. She grew up in Hagerman and attended the local grade and high school. Later she graduated from Albion Normal College in Albion, ID, with a 2-year degree in teaching. Elaine then went to Challis, ID, to teach high school. While teaching she met the love of her life, Dudley Cameron, and they married in 1946 in Pocatello, ID. Elaine taught school for over 25 years, mostly in Myrtle Creek, OR. While teaching and raising a family she finished her BA and Masters degree in education.
Elaine was an accomplished pilot, seamstress, and baker. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and especially watching her grandchildren. Elaine touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Ray) Najera and Candy (Rick) Feldt; grandchildren, Christina (Robert) Moran, Angela (Steven) Ancira, Cory Newman, Tracy Diehm (Jorge Sevilla), Lindsay Feldt (Corey Murray), and Anthony Cameron Najera; great grandchildren, Vanessa and Victoria Moran, Sydney Ancira, Mason, Mia and Elena Newman, Ricky and Cameron Sevilla, Quentin and Zander Murray; brothers, Loren Vader and Pink (Bonnie) Vader. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dudley; siblings, Laura (Clyde) Lewis and Dean Vader.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona, WI. Rev. Kurt Billings presiding. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Heartland Hospice, St. James Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.