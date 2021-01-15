Elden, age 89, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Elden was born on August 30, 1931 in Huntington Beach, CA to Bruce and Versa Davidson.
Elden graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years of active duty in the Korean War. He married Joanie Howell on April 14, 1951.
Elden is survived by his children Jim Davidson (Debbi), Jan Cornutt (Terry), Kelly Davidson (Dani), and Diane Tucker; his grandchildren Ryan Cornutt (Lisa), Katie Harris (Cameron), Nicole Tucker (Jeff), Derek Davidson, Kristin Gawne (Andy), and Ronda Tew (Shawn). He was proud great-grandpa to Olivia, Brooklynn, Cailyn, Cooper, Savannah, Wyatt, Avery, Trenton, and KaTura. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joanie; grandson, Jaime; and son-in-law, Winston. Special people in his life were his sister Geri Swecker; his niece Susan and her husband Russ of Las Vegas.
Elden spent the majority of his working life as a salesman for William’s Bakery. He worked there for 32 years and retired in 1992.
After retirement, he and Joanie spent much time watching as many sporting events as they could. They followed RHS sports for years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Roseburg Country Club for years. He loved fishing in his boat out at River Forks Park.
Elden’s beautiful yard of plants and flowers was admired by all. He and Joanie both loved family gatherings, birthday and holiday celebrations.
He was a kind man and always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. We will miss you, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. God bless you!
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
