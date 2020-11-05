Our dear father, Eldon Frederick Caley was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 13, 1930, to Ralph E. and Velda M. Caley. With his children by his side, Eldon peacefully passed away and went to Heaven on October, 21, 2020, at the age of 90 years old.
Eldon and his family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1935, which is where he grew up and went to school before moving to Roseburg.
Eldon was a very smart lad with an IQ of 120 at the age of 13. In 1948, Eldon graduated from Salem High School. He had a National Honor Society ranking, lettered in baseball for two years and was a dance band vocalist.
Eldon attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon from 1948-1952, in where he graduated on the Dean’s list, was and member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and he was also Senior Scholar for Professor Mark O. Hatfield.
He then went on and attended Willamette University Law School from 1952-1955 in Salem where he graduated first in his class of 1955. After he wrote an article/thesis which was nationally published in 1955, he was awarded his degree in Jurisprudence. Eldon helped his parents put him through the eight years of college by singing at some of Salem’s local lounges, restaurants and events.
From 1955-1956, Eldon was appointed for a Clerkship of the Ninth Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, CA, for the standard term of one year.
In 1956, Eldon moved to Roseburg, Oregon and from 1956-1985 he practiced law for almost 30 years, with the Law Firm of Long, Neuner, Dole, Caley and Kolberg.
In 1958, at the age of 28, Eldon was appointed by Governor Mark Hatfield, to the Marion County Circuit Court. At that time, he was the youngest Circuit Court Judge that had ever served in the State of Oregon. It was a temporary assignment replacing another Judge who had a temporary assignment with the State Supreme Court.
Still holding the record of being the youngest Circuit Court Judge in Oregon, from 1959-1963 he was appointed by Governor Mark Hatfield and served as Circuit Court Judge in Douglas County, Oregon.
Eldon served on the board of Governors from 1975-1978 and he was President of the Oregon State Bar Association from 1977-1978.
In 1985, Eldon opened and practiced law in his own solo law practice until he retired in 2010.
A few other civic and community activities that Eldon participated in were President of the Kiwanis Club, Senior Warden of Vestry of St. George’s Episcopal Church, President of the Douglas County Red Cross and Donor/Committee member for Music on the Half shell. For several years, Eldon taught “United States Government” at Umpqua Community College.
Eldon was an avid lover of music, arts and entertainment. When he moved to Roseburg in 1956, he frequently sang at the Old Umpqua Hotel Lounge and other popular Lounges in and around the area. For years he sang the opening National Anthem at the Doc Stewart’s Baseball games. His neighbor has fond memories of “Eldon’s beautiful tenor voice singing from his balcony.” Our father could “whistle” as well as he could sing and he could beautifully whistle two musical notes at the same time in perfect pitch. He was involved in several musicals and plays through UACT, Betty Long Unruh Theater and other Theaters in the Roseburg area. He loved Shakespeare and always had season passes to the Shakespearean plays in Ashland, Oregon. He required his children to learn and practice at least two musical instruments each while growing up and he always strongly encouraged education, music, arts, dance, singing and entertainment to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a fan of sending any of his “kids” who had the desire, to exciting summer camps, church camps, building houses in other countries through Habitat for Humanity and many many other wonderful life experiences. Eldon opened his home to a few of his children’s friends over the years, friends that needed a safe and happy environment to live in.
Eldon loved to golf on a regular basis and after a round or two he liked to spend time in the 19th hole playing cards with his buddies. He also loved to travel to famous golf courses in the United States to play golf and just travel in general. He loved to read and mostly loved reading and learning about world history. When sitting in his chair, he frequently had a book in one hand and a bowl of popcorn in the other. He loved all sports and was a big fan of the Oregon Ducks and the San Francisco 49ers.
Eldon F. Caley was a very accomplished, top notch attorney and on the flip side he was a good friend and a great entertainer, but above all He was a loving father, stepfather and “PaPa”. His big group of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few of his children’s friends, never ever had to want for anything.
Eldon was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Lou Caley, who passed away in 1972 and also his second wife, Shirley Ann Caley, who passed away in 1998.
Eldon is survived by all his children, Carl (son), Junia (Daughter), Virginia (Daughter), Steve (step son), Michelle (step daughter), all of their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 10 going on 11 great-grandchildren and wife, Lorraine.
Our father did not want any kind of funeral or memorial service. At a later date, his family will have a celebration of life. He will be put to rest in Salem, Oregon next to his first wife Donna.
Although his family is so very sad to have him leave this earth for Heaven, we know that he is truly at peace and someday we will all see him again.
“PaPa, our memories are very fond ones and we will never forget you...we all love you dearly, for infinity...”
