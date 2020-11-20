Eldon Jay Alexander of Sutherlin, OR, was born on January 27th, 1977 to Eldon R. Alexander and Rodena Alexander (Kobel). It is with heavy hearts to announce Eldon’s passing on October 31st 2020.
Since Eldon was very young, he was better known by his middle name/nickname “Jay”. Jay was born at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, Jay spent his childhood years in Oakland and has been a Sutherlin resident for the past 27 years of his adult life.
As a child, Jay loved playing outside, pretending to drive his dad’s Jeeps with his brothers and going hunting with the family. Jay had a cheerfulness that was contagious, his presence was always warm, welcoming and playful. He attended church at The Father’s House in Sutherlin and shared his generous heart by always lending a helping hand and mowing lawns for elderly friends in need.
Jay loved his daughters more than anything and is survived by both Shantel Alexander of Milton, Washington and Miracle Bowser of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his parents who love him very much and will miss him greatly, Eldon R. Alexander and Rodena Alexander. Jay is also survived by his four brothers and two sisters: Cecil Alexander, Nicholas Alexander, Brian Alexander, Ethan Alexander, Brandy Wright and Marlena Powell. He is survived also by his grandmother Donna Kobel of Sutherlin and numerous nieces and nephews. Jay is preceded in death by his grandparents AJ and Mary Lou Alexander and grandfather, Kenneth Kobel.
Memories of Eldon Jay will forever be cherished, his kind heart and unmistakable laugh will be deeply missed by all who know and love him. A memorial service is pending, for updated information please call Eldon R. at 541-315-1290.
