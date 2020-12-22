On November 30, 2020, our beloved Granny went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 91. She was a loving Granny with a playful sense of humor. She loved to be in her garden and worked very hard to make it "show quality."
Granny never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to all who would listen. Granny was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. Beloved Granny to three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We will miss her every day.
Due to COVID no memorial services were held.
