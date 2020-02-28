Eleanor E. Axtell went to meet the Lord on February 17th, 2020. She was born January 8, 1934 in Fairmont, West Virginia to David and Elizabeth Herrington.
Eleanor was introduced to her future husband Howard while corresponding as a pen pal while he was in the service. They later married and moved to Oregon and soon followed their three children Brenda, Mike and Nancy. They settled in Douglas County in 1969. She was very involved her children's activities and found time to enjoy fishing, camping, golfing and playing bridge. She was also a talented pastel artist, seamstress and baker. AKA “Grandma Cookie,” known for her snickerdoodles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; and loving husband, Howard. She is survived by their children Brenda (Jerry) Gingrey, Mike (Deana) Axtell, Nancy (Craig) Heinemann; she was lovingly known as “Titi” by her grandchildren, Ian (Misty), Genny (Dennis), Launa (Dan), Jared (Victoria), Marshall (Kaci) and Sydney; and great-grandchildren, Devin, Ainsley and Isla.
She will be missed by her family and her many great friends.
A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Tuell-McKee Funeral Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.