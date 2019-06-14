Eleanor Marie White, age 85, passed away Saturday morning, with family members by her side, March 9, 2019, due to congestive heart
failure and dementia. She was born March 18, 1933 in Ogalla, Nebraska to Roy and Leah Mitchell.
Eleanor married Kiles White and they had 70 adventurous years together.
Eleanor loved sewing, cooking, and canning. She crocheted many beautiful afghans for family
members and friends. Her favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, camping and gathering firewood
with family. She also enjoyed feeding and watching her hummingbirds.
Eleanor was a homemaker and drove school bus for Winston-Dillard District from 1967 to 1993.
She found great pleasure in driving bus and loved the kids.
Eleanor was preceded in death by parents Roy and Leah Mitchell; brother, Duke; sisters, Arlene,
Maureen, Doris, Rosemary, Betty Lou, Jeannette, Annette, and Myrna. She is survived by sisters Jane
(Dave) Holt and Ann (Don) Harvey; husband, Kiles; daughters, Linda Cook, Cheyrl (Guy) Huse, and
Debra (Jerry) Daugherty; grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Anglea, Michelle, Matthew, Melissa and
Denise; great-grandchildren, Abigayle, Andrew, Nate, Levi, Rebecca, Aaron, Sarah, Anna, Skyler,
Nathan, Cierra, Caleb, Kyra and Sadie; and great-great-grandchild, Adalynn. All these she loved dearly.
Eleanor was laid to rest in the Melrose Cemetery. Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and Taylor's
Mortuary for their valuable assistance.
Please join our family in celebrating Eleanor's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston, OR 97496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.