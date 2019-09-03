ELEITHA SECHLER
After a long seven-year, hard-fought battle with Dementia and Parkinson’s, Eleitha (Lelou) Louise Sechler passed away at home August 15, 2019, while in Hospice Care at age 84. Her last week of life her family and friends gathered around the clock to usher her home to Heaven. She was loved dearly by her husband of nearly 62 years, Bob Sechler; her children, Robert (Christy), Bill (Connie) and Marilani. She was a loving grandmother to grandson Mitch (Rachel) and had one great-grandchild, Addilynn Grace. She was blessed with a loving church family and friends, and one very best friend, Dorothy Hill of nearly 50 years.
Lee was born February 16, 1935 in Bakersfield, CA to James and Thelma Houser. She grew up with two sisters; Barbara and Ginger and was raised by multiple friends and families due to her broken home. She spent her childhood years in Yoncalla and Scotts Valley, and her teenage years with a family member in Bakersfield, California, where she graduated from Bakersfield High School. She attended Central Christian College and Abilene Christian College majoring in Psychology. However, before she graduated, she met the love of her life, Bob Sechler while in Oceanside, California, during her summer break from college. Three months later, they married on October 13, 1957! They made their home in Hawaii (where Bob was born and raised) until moving to Winston, Oregon (Upper Olalla) in 1969.
Lee was a wonderful home maker for many years and after her children were older, she made a career as the Library Aide at Winston Junior High. She loved those she worked with, and cared deeply for her students. After 23 years of working there, she retired in 1997. In the years following, she volunteered with troubled teens, loved camping, traveling, spending time with family, gardening, canning, baking, sewing, writing poetry, serving in her church together with her husband, and especially loved making quilts for orphanages in China, people in need, friends and family.
Thank you to Dr. Tim Powell for his 35 years of care, and Amedisys Hospice of Roseburg for their compassion and guidance throughout the last two weeks of Lee’s life.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. It will be held at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W Ave, Roseburg. There will be a cake and ice cream social to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.