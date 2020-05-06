(1917-2020)
Betty, as everyone knew her, passed away at home on April 24, 2020 in Roseburg, OR, at the age of 102. She was born Elizabeth Jean Leedy in Portland, OR on October 5, 1917, to Harry Ellis Leedy and Loretta Nadean (Viles) Leedy. She attended school in Metzger and Tigard, graduating high school in 1935, and then attended Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland to learn shorthand and typing.
After passing the civil service examination with high marks, Betty was appointed to a position with the U.S. Forest Service, Umpqua National Forest in Roseburg. At nineteen, she bought a car and drove from Portland to Roseburg to take that position in September 1937. There she met and, in 1939, married Donald Guiley.
After Don returned from military service in World War II in China, they lived in Roseburg, and then in Bend and Salem, returning to Roseburg in 1975. Their life was filled with farming, hunting, fishing, and camping. Don died in 1979. In 1983, she married Paul Brooks, a widower and a fellow member of the senior bowling league in Roseburg. Betty was warmly received by the extended Brooks family. Paul died in 1988, but the family connection remained close, and Betty traveled with her step-daughter, Pat, and Pat’s son, and was visited often by her step-son, James Brooks, a Portland physician, and his family. Betty’s last years were spent in the community of the Garden Valley retirement home. Her long life encompassed the two pandemics of contemporary history: the Spanish flu of 1918 and the current coronavirus. She was predeceased by her parents, her spouses, and her three brothers, Byron, Douglas and Robert Leedy. She is survived by a niece, Marianne Freitas, and a nephew, Allan Leedy, and their families.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
