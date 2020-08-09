A Celebration of life for Elizabeth Fisher. Saturday August 15, 2020. At Don Fishers house outside by the barn. 17545 St. HW 138 W. Oakland, OR
A bbq dinner will be served after the service. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Donation can be made to Elkton Christian Church, Elkton baptist Church, or St. Judes Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.