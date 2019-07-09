In remembrance of Elizabeth Penny A. Smith
(PHOTO)
Penny passed away in her daughters home on June 28, 2019. She was born November 16, 1929, in Windley, OR. Her family moved to Roseburg, OR, after a fire in Windley. She had five brothers and one sister that preceded her in death.
Penny went to Roseburg schools. After school, she met and married Harold P. Potter and moved to Cottage Grove, OR. She was a stay at home mom to their seven children. Work moved them back to Roseburg, where she had one more child, giving her four girls and four boys.
Penny divorced Harold and went to work. Her last job was working for Roseburg School Dist. In her working years, she met and married Clark R. Smith and they were both baptized in Roseburg.
Her hobbies were flowers, fish ponds and Beading.
Penny leaves behind eight children; 17 grandchildren (with one in Heaven with her); 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
Penny will be loved and missed by many people.
There will be a service July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Newton Creek Ward, 1864 NW Calkins Ave, Roseburg, OR.
