Ella June Lindly, age 68, passed away August 9, 2019, in Roseburg, OR. She was born Ella June Van Meter to parents William and Myrtle Van Meter on June 26, 1935, in Salinas, CA.
Ella attended Oakland High School. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for the family business, Zane’s Appliance.
Family was Ella’s all-time favorite pastime. She was a member of Eastern Star and enjoyed writing poetry.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Zane Lindly; five sisters; six brothers; and one grandchild, Chance. She is survived by her three daughters, Memoriee Sconce (Bruce), Melody Bruggeman, and Melissa Simone; brother, Olis Van Meter; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Marcus, Tarra, and Tenea; two great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Peyton; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.