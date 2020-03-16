Ellen Katherine Chitwood, age 98, passed away at home in Roseburg on March 9, 2020. She was born August 9,1921 in Omaha, NE before moving to Oregon with her family. She was a warm and generous person well-liked by all she met. She especially loved caring for little children. She loved cooking and worked in food service for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Chitwood; her son, Paul Chitwood; her daughter-in-law, Myrna Chitwood; and two grandchildren, Robert Chitwood and Cathi Chitwood Mapes. She is survived by her children, Steve Chitwood and Susan Chitwood; her daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Chitwood; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Chitwood Wasson, Bill Chitwood, Dan and Betsy Chitwood, and Shelley Chitwood; as well as several great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery on March 19, 2020 at 1 p.m.
