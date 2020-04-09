Ellis passed away on April 3, 2020, which was also his 94th birthday. He is also known as "Ole". He was a son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, brother-in-law and a life-long Christian.
Ellis was born in North Dakota and lived there until going into the Army Air Force and serving his country just after WWII. He always enjoyed fixing things and the Army Air Force sent him to Japan to help them rebuild after WWII. His children knew the names of tools before knowing the alphabet. This love of fixing things took him far in life and provided many people with smiles.
After serving in the military he married Elaine Reimers and started farming in North Dakota. He lived a life to giving back to others and for his religious beliefs. Ellis was a dad to three children, Terry, Cindy, and Kevin Fluetsch. He passed his Christian values on to his family and those he guided and worked with. In 1966, he moved his family from North Dakota to Oregon, where he was chief mechanic for Monteith Equipment in Roseburg, Oregon. He took his values far and always with him. “Do onto others as you wish them to do unto you.” He served on church boards and guided their projects for life.
He is survived by his sister, Laurel Venhuizon; his son, Terry Fluetsch and his wife Colleen; his daughter, Cindy Fluetsch Morrill and her husband David; his son, Kevin Fluetsch and his wife Gloria; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren have been blessed by his constant and patient willingness to teach and share his knowledge with them as they grew.
Elaine passed away from cancer, so she was there to welcome him to heaven.
There will be no services at this time to avoid passing of illness. He didn't like being sick either. There will be an online memorial and may be services at a later date. He will be buried next to his beloved Elaine at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
