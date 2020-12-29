Jerry “Big Jer” was a caring husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. He passed away at home on December 13, 2020, at age 84.
He was born to Cletis and Beatrice Clark on December 12, 1936 in Townsend, Montana. His family moved to Glide, Oregon when he was in high school. There he met the love of his life, Jane (Janie Pie). The two high school sweethearts married in 1954. Together, they had three children, Jerry, Laurie, and Bryan. He was a proud Papa to four granddaughters and three grandsons: Lindsie, Amy, Josh, Jerad, Micah, Logan, and Maegen, as well as 18 great-grandkids, and three great-great-grandkids. He is survived by his brother and sister in-law, Wes and Judy, who he always considered his best friends.
Jerry spent his entire career in the timber industry, beginning as a Surveyor for Roseburg Forest Products, and then several positions over the years for Keller Lumber Co. where he retired.
Jerry enjoyed the Oregon outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding dune buggies on the dunes, and lots of camping trips with family and friends. He loved to laugh and give everyone a hard time. Boxing was his favorite sport to watch, especially watching his boys’ box when they were younger. He was a Beavers fan, mostly to get a rise out of his Duck loving wife.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends once large gatherings are permitted.
