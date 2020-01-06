Elmer Mills, age 79, a longtime resident of Winston, OR, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Elmer was born in North Platte, Nebraska on November 3, 1940 to Dennis (Denny) and Tressie Mills. He moved with his parents and siblings to California and eventually settled in Tenmile, OR, during his elementary and high school years.
His family owned and operated a small sawmill. They logged using horses and Elmer spoke quite frequently of having to lead the team home after they were finished with a day of work.
Elmer was a 1959 graduate of Douglas High School. He was a sprinter and he and his teammates qualified and competed at the State finals many times.
After graduation, Elmer worked for a time at a local mill and then sold shoes in Roseburg. He went to work for the Winston-Dillard Water District in 1969. Elmer worked his way up to the position of Manager and retired in 2005, after 36 years with the water district.
Elmer was always very active. He enjoyed competing in racquetball tournaments, loved to play his guitar, enjoyed dancing immensely and was usually the life of the party no matter what the event or occasion. When folks met him, they never forgot him.
However, he was most proud of his family. Elmer held family celebrations at his home that would include over 50 relatives at a gathering. He was referred to by his immediate and extended family as the “Godfather” as he was always the pillar of strength for everyone.
His sense of humor and laughter will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mills of Charleston, OR; his brother, Roger Mills of Winston, OR; his daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Donald Bell, Eugene, OR; his daughter and son-in-law, Randi and Robert Skeens, Vancouver, WA; his son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Chris David, Winston, OR; and his son and daughter-in-law Mike and Sunshine David, Roseburg, OR. Elmer is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Ryan and Nicholas Bell, Kelton Thompson, Ashley and Austin David, Tristin and Kynzie David, and Elise and Caitlin Skeens.
Elmer was predeceased by his parents, Denny and Tressie Mills; his sister, Jean Miller; and his brother, Virgil Mills.
Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, with a Viewing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Taylor’s Family Mortuary, 245 Main Street, Winston, OR. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with refreshments to follow Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Street, Winston, OR.
