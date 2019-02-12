ELMER “LANNY” J. FENTON
Elmer “Lanny” J. Fenton passed away February 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.
Elmer was born, at home, in Sutherlin, OR, June 3, 1938, to Elmer “Buck” Fenton and Ella Fenton (Bratton). Elmer grew up in Sutherlin with his brothers, where they were known to raise a little trouble every now and then.
Elmer graduated from Milo Academy in 1957. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1960. Elmer returned home and met Nellie Hundley at a 4th of July party. They knew it was meant to be and married in August of 1960. They were married 58 1/2 years and had two children, Kimberly and Dennis.
Elmer worked driving log truck for several years and last drove truck for Bert Bundige, who he thought of as a friend more than a boss. Elmer retired in 1999. He was then free to watch his Cowboys play football. He even learned to root for the Seahawks. He enjoyed watching the Mariners play baseball as well. He had a house full of grandchildren to watch games with as well. He enjoyed going to ping pong with his friends and brothers, where along with table tennis a lot of stories were shared.
Elmer is survived by his wife Nelli; daughter, Kimberly Jones; son, Dennis and Christy Fenton; granddaughters, Tabatha, Kai-Dee, Roxie and Blair; six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Mike (Vonda) Fenton, Pat (Barbara) Fenton and Greg Fenton; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Father’s House in Sutherlin.
