On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Elmer peacefully passed into the gates of his heavenly home. He was born on April 20, 1922, in Hollister, California. In 1949, Elmer met, fell in love with, and married Ruby M. Hillary.
Elmer and Ruby had four children, Susan Turner (Ken), their children Eddie and Joe; Michael Gomes (Sue) and their three children Melissa, Mitch and Garrett; Patty Strohn (Pete) and their two children Kevin and Adam; Elizabeth Smith (Courtney) and their two children Kevin and Sean. Elmer also had sixteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby; son-in-law, Pete Strohn; his father and mother; and eight brothers and sisters.
Eighteen years ago, Elmer met and married Rena Darley. The companionship and camaraderie was a blessing to them both. Rena preceded Elmer in death on June 16, 2020.
Because of his distinctive laugh, Elmer’s nickname was “Rooster.” Anyone who knew him recognized him by his signature laugh and we couldn’t help but laugh along.
Elmer grew up a farmer. During WWII, Elmer’s older siblings served in the war. Being the youngest, Elmer was needed to stay home and help his father work the family farm. This bothered Elmer, knowing his brothers were serving our country and he wasn’t. He finally realized that providing food for our soldiers was serving our country.
Elmer’s greatest dream was to be a cattle rancher. In 1968, he and Ruby bought a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon. For 12 years they traveled from the farm to the ranch before permanently settling in Oregon in 1980.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 12:10 p.m. followed by a private burial.
A small Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
