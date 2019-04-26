Elsie L. Stevens passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019, of natural causes.
Elsie was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 8th, 1934, to Elbert and Barbara Cellers of Glide, Oregon. She graduated from Glide High School in 1952. She was a bookkeeper for Tozer’s Sheet Metal for 28 years, Roseburg Cycle Center and Roseburg Powers Sports for 10 years.
Elsie loved to hunt, fish, camp, and spend time with friends and family in the outdoors. She married Herbert Stevens in 1972.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert in 2006; her mother and father; younger brothers, Neil and Darrell Cellers; sister in-law, Pat; daughter in-law Kayla; son in-law, Leon Dozier; and stepson, Craig. She is survived by her brother David Cellers and his wife Tammy of Springfield; sister in-law, Marsha Cellers of Meridian, Idaho; son, Wayne Amos and his wife Ila of Klamath Falls; son, Layne Amos and his wife Anne Marie of Terrebonne; stepdaughters, Kerry Stevens, Michelle Dozier, Yvonne Parsons, Pat Swanson, Pam Brightwell; and daughter in-law. Kim, of Glide, Oregon; granddaughters, Kaila, Sara, Amber, and Mindy; grandson, Jonathan; great-grandsons, Conner, Jonah and Shay; great-granddaughters, Lila and Gabrielle; also step-grandsons, Josh and Dustin.
Elsie had many great friends and some of the most wonderful neighbors in the world. She was a good person, well liked, and loved by all, as she always had an upbeat and positive personality, grateful heart, while being self-reliant and a burden to no one.
Elsie’s wishes are to have no funeral service and have members of her family spread her and Herbert’s ashes on Hart Mountain in Southeastern Oregon, where they spent some of the best times of their lives together.
