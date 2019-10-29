Ellie passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born and raised in Dilly, Oregon.
After High School, Ellie started waiting tables and cooking. She went on to opening restaurants for a major corporation until she opened the first of several restaurants of her own, Ellie's last being Barr's Cafe in Prineville, Oregon. She also owned several storage facilities in California and Oregon.
Ellie loved making beautiful dinners and desserts for family and friends. She taught and trained future chef's, but she would always tell you she was just a cook.
Ellie is survived by her husband Michael; daughters, Cindy Debler, Christie (Gary) Bryant, Tracy (Tuck) Green, and her baby girl Mary Cate Moe and son Skyler Moe; grandsons and grandkids.
Our thanks to Dr. William Townsend and staff, and to Lety, Ellie's caregiver, who became a loved member of our family.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston, Oregon.
In the spring, when the daffodils bloom, there will be a Celebration of Life to honor the memory of Ellie.
