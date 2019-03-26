Emma N. Arnot passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Bob Arnot; daughters, Debi Walker and Gwen Cowley; stepdaughters, Lisa Stewart, Debi Sousa, Jeniffer Risell and Michelle Hart; also, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston. Taylor's Family Mortuary 541-679-6983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.