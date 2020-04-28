Emma Vandenberg, born June 28, 1922, died at the age of 97 on April 23, 2020.
Emma was a stay at home mother until her family was raised. She then worked at Holgate's Clothing and Gift Store until it closed. She retired as Food Service Supervisor for the Sutherlin School District in 1991.
She and Kenneth enjoyed dancing every Saturday night and yearly trips to Branson, Missouri. Two years after Kenneth died, she moved to Riverview Terrace where she lived for ten years. She then resided at Oak Park for one and a half years when her health declined. She received very good care from the facility and Hospice the last month of her life.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; her son Larry; and great-grandson Evan McKay. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Kenny) Moore; five grandchildren;17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a service at Valley View Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband.
