Emmett Charles Parcher passed away peacefully at his home August 13th, 2020 in Roseburg, OR. He was born July 22, 1938 in Bellingham, WA to Claude and Mildred Parcher.
Emmett spent most of his childhood on the family farm in Custer, WA and moved to Roseburg in the early 70s, where he met and married Betty Jo Pillion. They had no children and she preceded him in death.
As a young man, Emmett was eager to learn all kinds of trades, but he settled on a trade in the mill and became a sawyer at Sunrise Mill. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was a kind hearted man and had a smile that was very welcoming.
Emmett is survived by his sister, Leona Wind, multiple nieces and nephews, and friends.
Taylor’s Mortuary is handling arrangements.
