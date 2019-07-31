Age 88, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born October 4, 1930, in Ashland,
Oregon, to Hazel and Craig Hays.
After graduating from Roseburg High School in 1948, she married Willis Miller who preceded her in
death 24 years to the day.
For many years she was a secretary for Teamsters, Laborers and Carpenters Unions.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Jensen (John), Carrie Murphy (Greg); four grandchildren, Barry and Jason Bliss, Mandie Fischer-Entz, Craig Ferber, and spouses; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019.
