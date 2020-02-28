Eric C. Chaffin, 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020, in Tacoma Washington. He was born in Roseburg Oregon, on November 24 of 1963, the son of Kenneth and Farrol (Yount) Chaffin.
Eric graduated from Roseburg High School, the class of ‘83. Following graduation, he worked in numerous places, however, ultimately became a long-haul truck driver. In 1994, he married Tiffany Gilley, the mother of his two children, Zachary and Jennifer. They later divorced, however, remained close friends raising their kids together.
Eric made a hobby from his love of racing, sprint cars being his favorite; from being a part in pit crews, and collecting models. He was a fan of football. He loved watching and supporting his teams; the Oregon Ducks, the Chargers, and the team he had played in, Roseburg High School. He also had a passion for hockey, his favorite team being the Blackhawks, he had always dreamed to play in that sport. Eric also never missed anything his kids did. Either football games, wrestling meets, or horse shows; he was always there to root them on.
Eric was an honest, loyal, loving, hard-working man with a big heart. He lived life to the fullest when he spent time with his friends, and family with a cold beer in his hand. If you were his friend you knew it and if you weren’t you knew it as well. He had a very uncanny personality, and those who knew him would agree.
He was preceding in death by his parents Ken and Farrol Chaffin. He is survived by his children Zachary and Jennifer Chaffin. As well as his sister Connie (Chaffin) Heartley and her husband Jeff Heartley. His brother Craig Chaffin and niece London Chaffin. Life-long best friend, Pat Osborne and his wife Cynita Osborne. The mother of his children and friend Tiffany Gilley. His significant other Trina Richardson. His uncles Milo and Ron Yount, and Theodore ‘Bud’ Chaffin. And numerous cousins.
His wishes were to have a big party in his honor for friends and family. In respect of his wishes, a celebration will be held on:
Date: April 18, 2020
Time: @ noon
Place: our home in Looking Glass
for further information please contact us.
