Ernest Roy “Ernie” Blodgett, known affectionately to all as “Papa” passed peacefully to our Lord, 25 October, 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by his loving family. Ernie was born 1 July, 1941 in Windsor, Vermont to Ernie and Pearl Blodgett.
Answering our country’s call to service, Ernie enlisted in the US Air F Obituaries and Death Notices
When: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 to Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Location: orce in 1958. A veteran of Vietnam, Ernie was a true “Cold Warrior” a loyal and brave Airman in every sense. He rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt), the highest enlisted rank an Airman can attain and separated as a Load Master Manager from Norton Air Force Base, after 28 years of honorable service to the nation. He proudly crewed on the Lockheed C-130 Hercules and the C-141 Starlifter.
During his service, he was presented the Distinguished Flying Cross, which is earned by acts of “…heroism of extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight…” In addition, his many decorations and achievements included multiple awards of the Air Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with “V” device for Valor, and three Oak Leaf Clusters, indicating a 4th Award. He frequently pointed out that the Air Force taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself.
In 1975, Ernie married the love of his life, Hazel, who completed him and was the crowning achievement of his life. Together, Ernie and Hazel were an unstoppable force. Everything they took-on or faced they overcame.
Ernie was an ardent supporter of veteran’s rights and amplified that work as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He advanced through the VFW’s rank structure and in 1990, with Hazel by his side leading the charge, he was elected VFW All American State Commander, Department of California advocating for veteran’s rights and holding our elected leaders accountable for the promises made to the men and women in military service.
Ernie was preceded in death by his loving wife Hazel; son, Terry Norris; and his beloved Golden Retrievers, Jake and Jesse. Ernie’s love for his family was unconditional and he was the biggest supporter of his children and grandchildren.
Ernie is survived by daughters Sharon Bareswill of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; Susan Norris of Coos Bay, Oregon; and Karen Porlas of Yucaipa, California; grandchildren Nicolle, Tonya, Christopher, Stephanie, Anthony, Shelby, Ashley, Caitlyn, and Jarid; several great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Herzig; and brothers, Lee Blodgett and Larry Blodgett.
To all who knew him and the countless others whose lives he touched and bettered, Ernie’s loss is irreplaceable, for who can replace such men when they are gone. To quote President Ronald Regan, speaking of the return of American POW’s from horrible captivity in Vietnam, “Where do we find such men? We find them where we have always found them, in our villages and towns, on our city streets, in our shops, and on our farms.” Ernie Blodgett was such a man, and our nation is diminished for his no longer being in it.
Chief Master Sergeant Ernest R. Blodgett, USAF (Ret.), will be interned at Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg Oregon with full Military Honors on a date to be determined. Services handled by Taylor Family Mortuary of Winston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.