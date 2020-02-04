Essie Mae Daugherty of Roseburg, OR passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of January 25th, 2020 at 88 years old.
Essie was born in Tucumcari, NM. She was a devoted mother and wife to her husband of 61 years, Carl Daugherty who passed in 2018.
She was committed to her faith and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where she dedicated much of her time to people in need through her years of volunteer work. She was also a member of the Umpqua Valley Republican Womans Club and active for many years in the Republican party.
Essie had boundless energy and enjoyed many things such as cooking, sewing, baking, gardening, restoring and painting houses, and conversing with anyone who was lucky enough to have met her.
All who knew her loved Essie. Her positive attitude was infectious, and her big beautiful smile was always present even while living with a diagnosis of Alzheimers disease.
She is survived by her son Wayne Daugherty and her daughter Carol Ticer.
In addition to her family, Essie was adored and cared for by her friend of over 35 years, Joan. Who was always there when the family needed her. She was a tremendous help with transportation, medical care, love, and friendship for both Essie and her husband, Carl.
Thank you to her wonderful kind and patient caregivers, Ashley and Dani who cared and loved Essie and were always there for her family when they needed them.
A service will be held Friday 7th, 2020 at 1:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church. A short reception will be held afterwards. A private graveside burial to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Douglas County Senior Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.