Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, Esther peacefully passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on May 5, 1926 in Brush, Colorado to George and Lucille Calkins. She had five siblings ? Ted, Wister, Mae, Virginia, and Carl. Later her younger brothers, Fred and Jimmy were born. She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.
Her early years were spent in Brush, Colorado on her father?s farm. She enjoyed hunting for the eggs, herding the cows and riding horses.
When Esther started school, spelling and reading were her favorite subjects. Reading was something she always enjoyed, especially reading her Bible.
Her family moved to Gresham, Oregon when she was nine. One of her favorite childhood memories was when she received a Shirley Temple doll for Christmas.
After completing 8th grade she got a job as a nanny earning $15 a month. She later got her GED. She worked as a waitress in a Chinese restaurant. During World War II she worked in the ship yard. She also worked at Children Services Division placing children in foster homes. After her retirement she loved being a volunteer ?hug therapist? at Mercy Medical Center ? delivering mail and giving LOTS of hugs.
She married Richard E. Calkins ? August 1947. They have seven children ? Sandra (Gary), Mary (Louis), Dennis (Jeri), Chris (Russ), Kevin (Dee Dee), Jeff (Debbie) and Rob (Lisa). Richard had two children from a previous marriage, Tom and Deana, whom Esther dearly loved.
For a few years her growing family moved following job opportunities. Forest Grove, Fortuna, CA, Hillsboro, Scottsburg, Powers, Tri City, Riddle, Tri City again and finally Roseburg.
She married Douglas I. Dirks ? June 1977 and she welcomed his children into her family ? Carla (Karl), Tina (Frank) and Doug (Debbie).
Both Richard and Douglas preceded her in death.
Esther loved flowers and had beautiful gardens. She loved to exercise and would often walk around the loop near Stewart Park during her lunch break while working for CSD. She loved music. Her favorite was southern gospel. She loved to watch the hummingbirds that came to her feeders. Esther LOVED people. Nothing gave her greater joy than spending time with her children, their spouses, her 28 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren and the many others who called her Mom, Grandma, Gram or Mema over the years. Campfire time on family campouts were always fun.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly ? Her kisses, big hugs, laughter, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hand peeled apples and her love for Jesus. And when we would say, ?I love you, Mom? her response would be ?I love you more.?
The family would like to give special thanks to her granddaughter, Sarah, her staff at Brookdale, and Dr. Angela Jones for their loving care. Also, special thanks to her grandson, Andy, for planning the memorial service and for the flowers.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. - The Chapel, 2837 W Harvard Ave. Roseburg, Oregon.
