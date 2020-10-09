Aug 14, 1919 – Oct 7, 2020
Esther went to be with her Lord, her husband, Harland, and many friends and family who have gone before her and were waiting joyously to welcome her.
Esther was born in Marysville, OR in 1919 and lived in Corvallis. She met and married Harland DeSpain in 1935. They were married for 69 years when Harland passed away in 2007. They moved to Roseburg with their daughter, JoAnn in 1951 and remained there for the rest of their lives.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Harland, her sisters Christina and Ethel, and her brother Elbert. She is loved and remembered by her daughter JoAnn, two granddaughters Undine and Serena, her son-in-law, Dennis Langone, grandchildren Lauren, Kamyar, Clarisse, Alexann, Magnus and Rio and many nieces and nephews, dear friends and fellow church members.
A Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Melrose Community Church.
