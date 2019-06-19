Ethel “Springie” Bader, age 96, passed away on June 10th, 2019. The memorial service will be at the Roseburg SDA Church on June 23rd, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Ethel was born in Burrillville, RI on November 3rd, 1922. She became a registered nurse in 1944, and practiced mostly as an obstetric nurse.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Trader” Bader, and her daughters, Carolyn, Deborah and Barbara. She is survived by her daughters, Franci Smith, of Roseburg, and Eleanor Pollard, of Oklahoma, as well as by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
