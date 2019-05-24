Eugene Dizzey Huffer passed away peacefully early morning May 19, 2019.
Gene was born in Oakley, TN, on January 27, 1935, to Eddie Lee Willborn and Wiley Tremmel Huffer.
In 1941, the family moved to Sawyerwood Summit, OH. When Gene was 17 (1952) he joined the Navy and served mostly Adak, Alaska, and Korea. He was discharged in 1956, and shortly thereafter, married his sweetheart Norma Ellyn Dyer. For the next 38 years he was employed with the Army Corps. of Engineers, in Los Angeles, CA, as a Hydro-graphic surveyor. They raised their two daughters, Lynde and Lora.
In 2005, Gene married Roselind K. Baldwin of Garden Grove, CA, and gained a son, Jason, and a granddaughter, Sierra.
Gene and Rosie resided in Westminster, CA, until 2007, when they moved to Roseburg, OR.
Gene is survived by his wife Rosie; daughters, Lynde (Steve) and Lora (Clint); grandchildren, Dane, Holly, Kaitlyn, Shannon and Shawn, Jason and Sierra; also, great-grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Lucy and McKenna.
His wishes were to be cremated and buried at the Roseburg National Cemetery, Annex (section 6).
Graveside services will be held on June 21, 2019, at 2 p.m.
If interested, in lieu of flowers, a small contribution to Lymphoma Society.
