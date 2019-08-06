Eula Elaine Allen, age 92, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, formerly of Yoncalla, passed away August 5, 2019, in Cottage Grove. She was born July 5, 1927, in Myrtle Creek, OR, to parents Archie Leroy and Nettie Ann (McAdams) Wilson.
After graduating high school in Myrtle Creek, Eula married James “Delton” Allen in Myrtle Creek, June 7, 1950. Eula worked on her farm and she once picked 620lbs of beans in one day. She loved gardening, canning, baking, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eula is survived by her son Dale Allen of Eugene, OR; brother, Donald (Jean) Wilson of Hillsboro, OR; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held August 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.