Eula Love Seymoure Merrihew Brown was born on May 5, 1930. She was named after her aunt Eula Love, both known as ‘Lovie’ their whole lives. She died in Roseburg, Oregon, on July 24, 2020. Lovie grew up on a big ranch in Oakdale, California, the youngest of four children. She drove the truck through gates for her dad by eight and had a pet pig named Rosie. In 1950, she married Carl Merrihew, a local boy, who was attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, on the GI Bill. After a brief stint in Southern California, the couple moved to San Mateo, in the San Francisco Bay Area. They raised four children, Kay Ochs, Tom Merrihew, Kim Thush and Steve Merrihew. They were very active in the Hillsdale Methodist Church.
Carl died of cancer in 1994 at seventy years old. Lovie was fortunate to find love a second time and married C. Harmon Brown. Harmon's family was very special to her. Harmon died of cancer in 2008. Lovie nursed both men until their deaths, rarely leaving their sides.
In November 2014, Lovie moved to Roseburg to be closer to family, after living in San Mateo for 62 years. Lovie's main focus in her life was children. Not only her four, but many, many preschoolers. She worked as a preschool director and teacher. She loved mentoring young families and kept in touch with many for years. Her own children all agree that Lovie was an exceptional mother. As her children grew up and moved all over the country she still was "Mom" and advisor.
Lovie had many friends from the First United Methodist Church, PEO and Linus Oakes. Everyone describes her as warm, loving and a lot of fun. Her husband, Carl often found she had made friends with strangers if he was gone for even a moment.
Lovie had many medical challenges during her life but survived two athletic men. In May we celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the one most surprised that she lived to be so old!
No service is planned due to Covid.
