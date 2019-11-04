At the age of 91, Evelyn M. Root went home to Jesus on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Evelyn was born on July 23, 1928 to Harrison and Catherine West in Vancouver, BC, Canada.
After school years in Bend and Portland, Oregon, she became a secretary for the State of Oregon Welfare Division.
She met handsome Harrison (Harry) Root at Oaks Skating Rink in Portland, they dated, wed and had children, Phillip, Pamela and Todd.
After Harry's Pacific Northwest Bell position transfer to Roseburg in 1963, Evelyn became a full-time homemaker.
Her interests and hobbies included sewing, knitting/crocheting (gifting each great and grandchild their special baby blanket), bowling, camping, Bunco and card groups, following her favorite sports teams the Mariners and Trailblazers, attended Redeemers Fellowship, and she and Harry always danced beautifully together.
As part of the telephone company family, she and Harry had cherished lifelong friendships. Other dear friendships included the Casey's Restaurant family and AD Schoultz.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Phillip Root (Bonnie), Pamela Gausnell, Todd Root (Rochelle Reed); grandchildren, Amy, Tami (Aaron), Christi (Dan), Heather (Ryan), Bryan (Bonnie); and 12 great-grandchildren. Her friends and family will deeply miss her sweet, yet fun and spunky spirit.
No service is scheduled. Donations in her honor may be made to Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice.
