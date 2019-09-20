Evelyn went to be with her Lord in the early morning of August 27, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents LaGrand McCully and Evelyn MCCully Hayes. She was also predeceased by her husband Jack in 2012.
Evelyn was born in San Jose, CA, and grew up in in Albany, CA, where right after WW II she met Jack. They married in 1949, and had Kathryn in 1952, and Karen in 1955. Soon after they moved to Portland, OR, and eventually to Roseburg, OR, where Jack became CFO of Roseburg Lumber (Forest Products). She volunteered at their church in Vacation Bible School and as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She was such a loving supportive mother!
Evelyn spent years with her husband traveling to Hawaii, The Big Island, and spending time with friends and playing golf.
Jack and Evelyn resided in Roseburg for over 50 years.
Evelyn is survived by daughters Kathryn (Jim) Brickley and Karen (Brian) Pautz; as well as grandchildren Grant (Tiffany) Pautz, Kelsey (Brandon) Altringer, Collin Pautz, Ryan Brickley and Todd (Kali) Brickley; three great grandchildren, Maverick and Ryker Jack Altringer and Everly Rae Pautz.
She will be laid to rest with her loving husband Jack at the Roseburg National Cemetery, September 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a celebration of her life afterwards at Abby’s Pizza, her favorite place! All are welcome to attend the service.
