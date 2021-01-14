Evelyn (Radford) Christensen passed away at her Westport, Washington home on January 4, 2021 with her children by her side. Evelyn was born February 17, 1931 in Wolf Creek, Oregon to Homer and Mina Radford.
Evelyn grew up with her sister and brothers in southern Oregon and graduated from the Canyonville Bible Academy. She met the love of her life, Leonard Christensen and they married in December 1952.
Evelyn loved her home nestled in a small coastal fishing town, where she welcomed so many visitors, family and friends alike. Evelyn was a very generous person; she was a bright light who people were drawn to, she loved her children and grandchildren very much and relished every moment with them.
Evelyn was a very loving, genuine woman, mother, sister, and friend who treated all who came to see her as her “favorite” and was truly grateful to all who came to help her in her days of need. She truly loved them all, loved and cherished her family and friends. Evelyn will be sorely missed and will forever be with us in our hearts and memories.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; grandson, David; by her Radford brothers, Wilber, Gordon and Keith; and sister, June Wright.
Eveyln is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Sandie) Radford; sisters-in-law Janet and Burl; her children, Bert (Sharon), Kirk (Lorelee), Jack (Connie), Misti (Chad); her grandchildren, Maachah (Ramone), Eric, Alec, and Skyler; great-granddaughter, Kinsley; her life-long, dear friends, Della Strand and Bernice Suderman; and by her many nephews and nieces and their families in Oregon: Debbie, Luetta, Harvey, Dan, Duane, Richard, Roberta, Vicky, Gene, Joy, Jim, Homer Dale, Angie, Stacie.
Harrisons Family Mortuary of Aberdeen, Washington is handling arrangements.
