Fay Cathryn Crum, our beloved "Grandma Fay", passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at the age of 96 with family and friends by her side.
Fay was born on September 13, 1923 in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Nealy Evans Jordan and Arch Edgar Jordan. She married Nathan "Smoky" William Crum on March 14, 1938. Their early years of marriage were spent in Oklahoma and Texas, before moving to California in 1952, and eventually to Roseburg in 1955. Their marriage produced four children, and sadly Smoky passed away in 1957, leaving Fay with the three youngest still at home. She never remarried and her children and the families they would eventually raise, became her focus.
She worked for J.J. Newberry's and retired after 35 years there. She made many friends there over the years and especially enjoyed seeing the little children that accompanied their parents while shopping. Fay was very family oriented and remained close to her children and grandchildren throughout her retirement years. Smoky also had three sisters who married and settled in Roseburg, leaving Fay with a large extended family in the area.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband Smoky; son, Vernon "Bud" Crum; and daughter, Ellen "Toots" Columbo. She is survived by daughters Rose (Dwain) Rowland and Connie (Phil) Johnson; grandchildren, Rusty Rowland, Chris (Robin) Rowland, Nicolas (Rachelle) Columbo, Ken (Teresa) Shelley and Eric Johnson; great-grandchildren, Nathan Rowland, Susanna (Ryan) Stinson, Tyler Rowland, Mikaela Johnson and Garrett Johnson; great-great-grandchildren, Mia Stinson, Aiden Wiley, Tyler Jo Rowland, Camden Stinson and Tara Rowland. Raelene DeBernardi and Connie Dorry (with her dog, Marlin) were special friends to Fay in her later years.
Special thanks to Callahan Court Memory Care and Mercy Hospice for their loving care and support of Fay in her final months.
The family will celebrate Fay's life at the annual Crum Family Picnic in July.
