Florence, 87, of Winston, Oregon was born on Nov. 11th, 1933 in Trenton, N.J. and went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 8th, 2020.
In years past, Florence was active in the Foster Grandparents program in Winston, along with being a health care nurse for the elderly.
Florence experienced many sorrows in life but retained a unique sense of humor and a strong resilience that her children and grandchildren learned from and admired. Remaining to cherish her memory is her daughters and sons, Patricia Dustin (Kenneth), Michael Jackson (Kathy), Joe Jackson (Debbie), Joan Bunch (Brian) with whom she resided, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Florence was truly an amazing woman and loved deeply by her family and friends.
A memorial will be held in the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.