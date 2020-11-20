Floyd "Doc" Gilliland, of Sutherlin, OR, passed away at home on November 7th, 2020.
Doc was born on July 15, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA. He married his wife, Donna (Agee) in 1964, together they had three children, Toni, Bernice "May", and Dan.
Doc was the proud owner of Doc's Towing from 1979 until his passing. His family remembers Doc as chatty and outgoing, a great bowler, dancer, and grandfather.
Doc is survived by his wife of 56 years; all three of his children; eight grandsons, two granddaughters and many great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.