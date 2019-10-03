Frances Marie ‘GG’ Phelps passed away on September 10th, 2019, at the age of 90 years. She was surrounded by much of her family and with much love.
Frances was born June 24th, 1929 in Langdon, North Dakota, to parents Leo A. Gadaire and Mary M. (Krahn) Gadaire. She spent most of her younger years in Rock Island, Illinois and lived in Roseburg, Oregon for the past 16 years.
She loved attending bible study at New Life and watching the game show network. She also loved camping, anything Christmas and travelling the United States to see her family. She never went anywhere without her best friend, Corky Boy, a Maltese Daschund. Hot chocolate was never safe around GG.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughters Sheila Colby and Marla Hudson. She is survived by her daughter Debra Rauch (California); son, Jay Poma (California); daughters, Ardel Kottke (Minnesota), Diane Crocker (Arizona), Cindy Pratt (California), Alysia Mumphrey (Texas), and Shelly Phelps (Oklahoma). GG also had 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
No funeral will be held, but a Celebration of GG’s life will be held at a time to be determined. Hot chocolate will definitely be served.
