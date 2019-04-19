Marcia Lee Braudt of Canyonville, Oregon, was born April 4, 1943, in Long Beach, California. Marcia passed away on March 9, 2019, due to injuries from a car accident near Elkton, Oregon.
Frank Walter Braudt, also from Canyonville, was born November 4, 1942, in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. He passed away on April 3, 2019, due to complications from the same accident.
Frank and Marcia were married on August 31, 1943, in Sunnyvale, California. They moved to Canyonville in the summer of 1964, where they became long time active members of the community.
They are survived by their son, Steven Braudt of Slidell, LA; and daughter, Kirsten Braudt of Tigard, OR. They also have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Marcia’s sister, Dianne Rowlett, passed away three weeks prior to Marcie. Marcie’s surviving siblings included Kathy Flores, Bill Williams and sister-in-law Lili Williams. Frank is survived by his sister, Julie Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Canyonville Middle School Gymnasium on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m.
