Fred Arthur Gregg passed peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born in Montebello, California to Robert A. Gregg and Winifred A. Harden Gregg.
Fred enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was stationed at Treasure Island near San Francisco. He was discharged at the end of World War II and worked for Slick Airways and Marathon Oil in southern California.
He married Elizabeth Virginia Walk in 1948 in Newhall, California where they resided until 1971. At that time, he and Betty realized their lifelong dream of becoming cattle ranchers. They sold almost everything that they owned, loaded the rest into their big cattle truck and moved from southern California to Houston, British Columbia, Canada, where they purchased China Nose Mountain Ranch. They lived in a small log house in the “bush”. Ranch life involved clearing land, haying, calving, and growing their own vegetables. The Canadian climate proved to be particularly challenging with frigid winter temperatures and a short haying season, but Fred loved every minute of their life on the ranch. He and Betty worked side by side for 25 years until retiring and moving to town in 1996.
Fred and Betty returned to the United States in 2003, buying a home in Tenmile, OR, where they lived until moving to Roseburg in 2016.
He enjoyed re-finishing antiques and woodworking.
Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Betty; his sister, Patricia Niccum of Santa Clarita, CA; his son, Gordon Gregg (Teri); his grandchildren, Jenifer Gregg, Jill Riedel (Cory) and Ryan Gregg (Kendra). He is also survived by great-grandsons, Ethan Gartner, Adam Gartner, great granddaughter, Hazel Gregg, and many nieces and nephews.
At Fred’s request, there will be no service. Burial will be at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA.
The true measure of a man is shown through his life’s journey, in the lives he has enriched and the legacy of kindness he has given along the way.
