4/27/39 ~ 8/5/2020
Fred Newton, age 81, of Surprise, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 5th, 2020, on the 42nd anniversary of his marriage to the wonderful Meredith Newton. He was at home with family by his side and under the excellent care of Hospice of the Valley.
Fred was born April 27, 1939 in Pontoosuc, Illinois to parents Howard and Juanita (Kiesow) Newton; in 1947 the family relocated to Winston, Oregon where Fred and sister Colene grew up and attended Douglas High School. Fred later graduated from Oregon State University and pursued a career in Geology.
In his lifetime he served in the Army, became a pilot, worked as an Engineering & Mining Geologist, traveled to Europe, Asia, Haiti, and many states in the US including Alaska and Hawaii. Fred and Merry lived for many years in Kenai, Alaska where he worked for Offshore Systems as a facility manager. Fred was also a long-time Mason and Past Master of the Kenai Masonic Lodge #11, a connection he shared with his father, Howard, who was also a long-time Masonic Lodge member in Illinois.
He could build or fix anything mechanical or construction related - a true "Mr. Fixit". An avid Harley rider, he logged many miles on his Electraglide and found much joy in his road trips to see friends and family. Most of all, he enjoyed life and cracked everyone up with his impeccable comic timing and perfect one-liners.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Juanita Newton. He is survived by the love of his life, Meredith Newton, daughter Jeanna (Ryan) Morris, sister Colene (Alex) Freadman, niece Debbie (Doug) Lind and nephew Wes (Robin) Freadman, their children Maggie, Timmy and Charlie, as well as numerous cousins and dear friends.
Rest in Peace Fred, your family loves you very much, and we will see you again one day.
A private ceremony will be held at the National Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona in September, and a celebration of life will be held in Oregon in 2021 - date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children® using this link: Shriners Hospitals for Children - Donate
Or at the following address:
Attn: Office of Development
Shriners Hospitals for Children®
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607
Camino Del Sol Funeral Home, Surprise, AZ are taking care of arrangements.
