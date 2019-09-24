Freddie Lee Bates, age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, peacefully went home to Jesus on September 20, 2019, as a result from complications of Alzheimers. Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Church on the Rise at 2 p.m. For his full obituary please see Chapel of the Roses website at : www.chapeloftherosesfh.com
